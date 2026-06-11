Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • USAF plans major CCA expansion with new suppliers and billions in funding

USAF plans major CCA expansion with new suppliers and billions in funding

11th June 2026 - 09:17 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A YFQ-42A takes off during flight testing. (Photo: US Air Force)

US Air Force leaders say open architecture and broader industry participation will help deliver affordable autonomous wingmen capable of overwhelming future adversaries.

The US Air Force (USAF) intends to include new suppliers in the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme in an effort to reduce costs and ensure the future family of attritable, affordable, risk-tolerant autonomous systems will have an open architecture with relevant capabilities for tomorrow’s warfare.

“We have competition, open standards that allow us to bring in separate contracts for different pieces of the hardware, additional contractors from the avionics to the aircraft bodies themselves and engines,” the Secretary of the Air Force, Troy E Meink, explained in a session at the Senate Appropriation Committee on 9 June.

Part of the USAF’s Next

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Country-focused updates

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us