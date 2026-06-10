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Airbus unveils expansion of uncrewed portfolio with new CCA and helicopter platforms

10th June 2026 - 16:38 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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The U145 was unveiled at ILA Berlin 2026. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

The manufacturer is betting heavily on the demand for uncrewed systems, revealing the uncrewed H145M – known as the U145 – and the U760 Ravenstorm at ILA Berlin 2026 as the two latest additions to its expanding UAV offering.

Airbus has unveiled more offerings in its uncrewed platform portfolio, as the manufacturer works to meet growing demand from countries wishing to acquire uncrewed systems.

An uncrewed version of its H145 helicopter, the U145, will serve as a “mission-agnostic” solution for military and civilian applications – namely addressing cargo and logistics supply. It could also be used for other roles, such as acting as a drone mothership for air-launched effects.

It will also contain a sensor suite and AI to allow for full autonomy, with Airbus Helicopters outlining plans to team up with autonomous mission partners to expand on its

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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