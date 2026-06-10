Airbus unveils expansion of uncrewed portfolio with new CCA and helicopter platforms

Airbus has unveiled more offerings in its uncrewed platform portfolio, as the manufacturer works to meet growing demand from countries wishing to acquire uncrewed systems.

An uncrewed version of its H145 helicopter, the U145, will serve as a “mission-agnostic” solution for military and civilian applications – namely addressing cargo and logistics supply. It could also be used for other roles, such as acting as a drone mothership for air-launched effects.

It will also contain a sensor suite and AI to allow for full autonomy, with Airbus Helicopters outlining plans to team up with autonomous mission partners to expand on its