To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Doubts about C-130J triggers $62 million contract to determine suitability for US next-gen TACAMO programme

Doubts about C-130J triggers $62 million contract to determine suitability for US next-gen TACAMO programme

19th April 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The latest contract seeks to determine whether the C-130J-30 is the right aircraft for the E-XX requirement. (Photo: US DoD)

The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a $62 million contract modification to study the suitability of the C-130J aircraft for the E-XX TACAMO programme.

The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a $62 million contract modification for one-time engineering work and studies to identify how the C-130J-30 Super Hercules can be made suitable for the E-XX TACAMO programme.

The aircraft was selected towards the end of 2020 to be the core of the next-generation nuclear C3 programme.

E-XX TACAMO is the USN’s plane that would be responsible for transmitting orders during a crisis from the National Command Authority to the crews of submarines carrying nuclear weapons.

The new contract will ‘provide for rapid execution of non-recurring engineering, to include studies, engineering analysis, airframe analysis

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us