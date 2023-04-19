Doubts about C-130J triggers $62 million contract to determine suitability for US next-gen TACAMO programme
The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a $62 million contract modification for one-time engineering work and studies to identify how the C-130J-30 Super Hercules can be made suitable for the E-XX TACAMO programme.
The aircraft was selected towards the end of 2020 to be the core of the next-generation nuclear C3 programme.
E-XX TACAMO is the USN’s plane that would be responsible for transmitting orders during a crisis from the National Command Authority to the crews of submarines carrying nuclear weapons.
The new contract will ‘provide for rapid execution of non-recurring engineering, to include studies, engineering analysis, airframe analysis
