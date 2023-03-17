Northrop Grumman details bid for US Navy TACAMO aircraft replacement

Northrop Grumman aims to leverage its experience on the E-2 Hawkeye carrier-based AEW aircraft to compete for the USN's E-XX TACAMO (TAke Charge And Move Out) aircraft programme.

The E-XX will be based on the C-130J Super Hercules platform and will provide connectivity between the senior commanders and nuclear ballistic missile submarines.

The USN currently operates 16 E-6B Mercury aircraft to provide survivable, reliable and endurable airborne command, control and communications.

The service intends to replace the E-6B fleet with the E-XX to modernise this strategic deterrent mission.

Janice Zilch, VP multi-domain command and control programmes at Northrop Grumman said: 'As we’ve demonstrated with the navy’s E-2 programmes, we have been a long-time partner in helping the navy meet its operational requirements. We will bring this expertise in helping the navy deliver the E-XX TACAMO on time and optimised for this strategically important mission.'

Northrop Grumman has worked on development, production and modification of the E-2 as prime contractor since the 1960s.