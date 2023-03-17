To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Northrop Grumman details bid for US Navy TACAMO aircraft replacement

17th March 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The E-XX replacement for the E-6 fleet will be based on a C-130J airframe. (Photo: USN)

The company believes its role as prime contractor on the E-2 Hawkeye puts it in a strong position for the programme to replace the USN's Boeing E-6 Mercury fleet.

Northrop Grumman aims to leverage its experience on the E-2 Hawkeye carrier-based AEW aircraft to compete for the USN's E-XX TACAMO (TAke Charge And Move Out) aircraft programme.

The E-XX will be based on the C-130J Super Hercules platform and will provide connectivity between the senior commanders and nuclear ballistic missile submarines. 

The USN currently operates 16 E-6B Mercury aircraft to provide survivable, reliable and endurable airborne command, control and communications. 

The service intends to replace the E-6B fleet with the E-XX to modernise this strategic deterrent mission.

Janice Zilch, VP multi-domain command and control programmes at Northrop Grumman said: 'As we’ve demonstrated with the navy’s E-2 programmes, we have been a long-time partner in helping the navy meet its operational requirements. We will bring this expertise in helping the navy deliver the E-XX TACAMO on time and optimised for this strategically important mission.'

Northrop Grumman has worked on development, production and modification of the E-2 as prime contractor since the 1960s. 

