Northrop Grumman details bid for US Navy TACAMO aircraft replacement
Northrop Grumman aims to leverage its experience on the E-2 Hawkeye carrier-based AEW aircraft to compete for the USN's E-XX TACAMO (TAke Charge And Move Out) aircraft programme.
The E-XX will be based on the C-130J Super Hercules platform and will provide connectivity between the senior commanders and nuclear ballistic missile submarines.
The USN currently operates 16 E-6B Mercury aircraft to provide survivable, reliable and endurable airborne command, control and communications.
The service intends to replace the E-6B fleet with the E-XX to modernise this strategic deterrent mission.
Janice Zilch, VP multi-domain command and control programmes at Northrop Grumman said: 'As we’ve demonstrated with the navy’s E-2 programmes, we have been a long-time partner in helping the navy meet its operational requirements. We will bring this expertise in helping the navy deliver the E-XX TACAMO on time and optimised for this strategically important mission.'
Northrop Grumman has worked on development, production and modification of the E-2 as prime contractor since the 1960s.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Northrop Grumman hones US Space Force satellite design in virtual environment
The company has applied its Highly Immersive Virtual Environment technology to the design process of polar overwatch satellites ordered by the US Space Force.
-
Northrop Grumman joins USAF effort to build digital network backbone
The company will join Phase 1 of the Common Tactical Edge Network effort to enable Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).
-
Raytheon satellite network will help track hypersonic threats
Raytheon Technologies has received an award worth over $250 million to design, develop and deliver a seven-vehicle networked missile tracking satellite constellation from the US Space Development …
-
Australia's C4i secures Asia-Pacific air defence voice comms contract
Frequentis Group's Australian subsidiary C4i has been awarded a contract to provide a VOIP communications control system to enhance a major Asia-Pacific national air defence network.
-
Ukraine adds automated wide-area reconnaissance system
Rheinmetall and DefSecIntel of Estonia are supplying a number of mast-mounted mobile surveillance systems for use in Ukraine.
-
Northrop Grumman begins testing new multifunction sensor
The EMRIS sensor can perform radar, EW and communications functions using a single array.