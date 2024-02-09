US Army cancels FARA helicopter programmes to fund UAS and Black Hawk procurement

One of the reasons for cancelling the FARA competition was the shift in Army aviation focus based on lessons learned from recent conflict across the globe. (Photo: Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky)

The cancellation of the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) has reflected a shift in focus towards uncrewed systems in response to evolving battlefield dynamics and lessons learned from recent conflicts.