To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • US Army cancels FARA helicopter programmes to fund UAS and Black Hawk procurement

US Army cancels FARA helicopter programmes to fund UAS and Black Hawk procurement

9th February 2024 - 12:18 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

One of the reasons for cancelling the FARA competition was the shift in Army aviation focus based on lessons learned from recent conflict across the globe. (Photo: Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky)

The cancellation of the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) has reflected a shift in focus towards uncrewed systems in response to evolving battlefield dynamics and lessons learned from recent conflicts.

The US Army has announced the cancellation of its multi-billion dollar Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme, putting an end to a significant initiative aimed at developing and producing advanced attack and scout helicopters. 

Instead, funds will be reallocated to prioritise the procurement of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), bolstering the UH-60M Black Hawk fleet, and advancing the development of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), Army officials said on 8 February. This decision underscored the Army’s strategic response to emerging global threats and changing reconnaissance requirements.

The US Army initiated the FARA project in 2018 to develop a replacement for

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us