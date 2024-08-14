US Air Force tests low-cost method to defeat surface vessels from the air
The US Air Force (USAF) announced a successful demonstration of a low-cost, air-delivered method for defeating surface vessels from the air on 8 August. The test in the Gulf of Mexico near Eglin Air Force Base was an outcome of a partnership with the US Navy.
In the trial, a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber hit the former roll-on roll-off vessel MV MONARCH COUNTESS. Conducted during the RIMPAC 2024 SINKEX exercise, the test was part of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Munitions Directorate’s QUICKSINK programme.
QUICKSINK is a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) effort intended to provide an air-delivered, vessel
Access this article and other Decisive Edge Newsletter news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Decisive Edge Newsletter
-
Eurofighter looks to fly integrated new systems in Typhoon next year
The first representative Eurofighter Typhoon flew in 1994 and entered operational service in 2003. Two decades later the company is working to ensure the platform’s relevance beyond the middle of the century.
-
BAE to build more M109A7s as the search goes on to extend range
The M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPH) entered full rate production in 2020 and the most recent order brings the total contract value to almost US$3 billion.
-
Elbit Systems looks to enhance automation for Israeli artillery systems
Automation efforts on the Roem and Sigma howitzers will maintain a ‘man in a loop’ configuration as the Israeli company focuses on the export market.
-
Australia’s ‘Top Gun’ exercise in Top End reaches unprecedented scale in face of Chinese military build up
Fast-jet exercise focuses on interoperability and cooperation between allies amid growing regional security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region.
-
US Space Force bets big on the use of AI to improve its capabilities
The service has been conducting several acquisition and upgrading efforts involving artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve communication, data analysis and ISR systems.
-
Boeing details expansion and improvements for P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft
The P-8 Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft, based on the Boeing 737NG airliner, is a replacement for the US Navy's fleet of P-3 Orions. It is also being targeted at other users of ageing P-3 aircraft with several countries, including Australia and New Zealand, taking up the option.