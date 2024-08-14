US Air Force tests low-cost method to defeat surface vessels from the air

The US Air Force (USAF) announced a successful demonstration of a low-cost, air-delivered method for defeating surface vessels from the air on 8 August. The test in the Gulf of Mexico near Eglin Air Force Base was an outcome of a partnership with the US Navy.

In the trial, a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber hit the former roll-on roll-off vessel MV MONARCH COUNTESS. Conducted during the RIMPAC 2024 SINKEX exercise, the test was part of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Munitions Directorate’s QUICKSINK programme.

QUICKSINK is a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) effort intended to provide an air-delivered, vessel