US Air Force F-16 fitted with IVEWS approaches flight tests

The US Air Force (USAF) is set to start flight tests with the F-16 multirole fighter fitted with Northrop Grumman AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) after the solution completed trials at the Joint Preflight Integration of Munitions and Electronic Sensors (J-PRIMES) facility.

James Conroy, senior VP of EW and targeting at Northrop Grumman, told Shephard that it was “going into flight in the next couple of weeks”.

Within J-PRIMES, the effectiveness and performance of the AN/ALQ-257 were assessed in an anechoic chamber. The system was added to a full-scale surrogate F-16 in order to evaluate its compatibility and