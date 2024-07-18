To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Air Force F-16 fitted with IVEWS approaches flight tests

18th July 2024 - 21:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The USAF has been operating F-16s since the 1980s. (Photo: US Air Force)

Trials conducted at the US Air Force J-PRIMES enabled the solution to reach the skies in a couple of weeks.

The US Air Force (USAF) is set to start flight tests with the F-16 multirole fighter fitted with Northrop Grumman AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) after the solution completed trials at the Joint Preflight Integration of Munitions and Electronic Sensors (J-PRIMES) facility.

James Conroy, senior VP of EW and targeting at Northrop Grumman, told Shephard that it was “going into flight in the next couple of weeks”.

Within J-PRIMES, the effectiveness and performance of the AN/ALQ-257 were assessed in an anechoic chamber. The system was added to a full-scale surrogate F-16 in order to evaluate its compatibility and

