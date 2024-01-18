US Air Force F-16s fitted with IVEWS set to take to the skies in 2024
The US Air Force (USAF) has progressed with its efforts to modernise the EW capabilities of its F-16 fighter fleet and will start conducting flight trials with the AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) in the coming months.
Speaking to Shephard, James Conroy, VP of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop Grumman, stressed that the system has already accomplished integration lab activity with the US government which was a ‘critical’ milestone.
“The US government has a couple of [F-16] jets that they are currently in process of modification and we look forward to starting flight tests by the
