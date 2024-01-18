To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • US Air Force F-16s fitted with IVEWS set to take to the skies in 2024

US Air Force F-16s fitted with IVEWS set to take to the skies in 2024

18th January 2024 - 14:42 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

IVEWS has been designed to provide the F-16 with a next-generation EW system. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Flight testing with the Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite should start before the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The US Air Force (USAF) has progressed with its efforts to modernise the EW capabilities of its F-16 fighter fleet and will start conducting flight trials with the AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) in the coming months.

Speaking to Shephard, James Conroy, VP of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop Grumman, stressed that the system has already accomplished integration lab activity with the US government which was a ‘critical’ milestone.

“The US government has a couple of [F-16] jets that they are currently in process of modification and we look forward to starting flight tests by the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us