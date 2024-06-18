Security orders grow for Northrop Grumman’s FAAD C2

Northrop Grumman has its FAAD C2 system on a show stand for the first time at Eurosatory 2024 and is riding the wave of demand for its use as a CUAS system in both security and defence applications.

The company got ahead of the curve with CUAS development of a system which initially was designed for Short-Range Air Defence (SHORAD) and Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) missions but has been worked on for the CUAS role since 2015.

It is a software system which can be deployed on any ruggedised tablet and can be soldier carried or vehicle mounted and in