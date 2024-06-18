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Security orders grow for Northrop Grumman’s FAAD C2

18th June 2024 - 12:01 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Paris

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Northrop Grumman’s FAAD C2 was designed for air defence but now has a major CUAS role. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Increased demand for security applications, especially for border and critical asset protection, has boosted orders for the company’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2).

Northrop Grumman has its FAAD C2 system on a show stand for the first time at Eurosatory 2024 and is riding the wave of demand for its use as a CUAS system in both security and defence applications.

The company got ahead of the curve with CUAS development of a system which initially was designed for Short-Range Air Defence (SHORAD) and Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) missions but has been worked on for the CUAS role since 2015.

It is a software system which can be deployed on any ruggedised tablet and can be soldier carried or vehicle mounted and in

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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