DSEI 2021: Tekever and Aerovel announce collaboration

DSEI 2021: European coast guard receives iSea25HD
Controp works with European installation partner to equip vessels with iSea25HD EO/IR system.
Tekever and Aerovel have signed a partnership to integrate the Flexrotor VTOL solution into Tekever’s UAS family.
The Flexrotor will join Tekever’s real-time intelligence service ensuring the right person gets crucial information as it is needed. The service is powered by a cross-platform ground control station and an AI/ML-powered Intelligence Distribution platform.
Flexrotor offers a small footprint, more than 30h of endurance and outsized capacity all to enable enhanced shipboard operations.
The aircraft carries multi-INT payloads including advanced day and night telescopic and wide-area imaging, laser illuminator and designator, maritime wide-area search and identification and other options.
The endurance range is 14-32h depending on the payload and the aircraft flew over 32h with a 1.5kg payload during testing, setting a new VTOL endurance mark.
Two operators can assemble the aircraft in 20 minutes and it does not require launch or assembly equipment.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Flexrotor is aimed for observation, monitoring, intelligence gathering, communications relay, surveillance, reconnaissance, security and scientific data collection.
Grenade developed in partnership between Dstl and industry is tailored for accurate and effective door breaching.
Raytheon UK has been awarded a demonstrator contract to provide a High-Energy Laser Weapon System to the UK Ministry of Defence.
Raytheon is betting that quick integration and an existing production could help it net success if the UK decides to procure a Harpoon replacement.
Magtec is supporting the British Army’s hybrid military vehicle assessment programme.
First-time DSEI exhibitor Vodafone wants to find military customers for its 5G network and other services.