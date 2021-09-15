To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2021: Tekever and Aerovel announce collaboration

15th September 2021 - 13:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Flexrotor can help protect military bases and other important assets by detecting unusual and threatening activity as well as explosive devices. (Photo: Aerovel)

Aerovel’s Flexrotor will be incorporated into Tekever’s line of UAS as part of a new collaboration agreement.

Tekever and Aerovel have signed a partnership to integrate the Flexrotor VTOL solution into Tekever’s UAS family.

The Flexrotor will join Tekever’s real-time intelligence service ensuring the right person gets crucial information as it is needed. The service is powered by a cross-platform ground control station and an AI/ML-powered Intelligence Distribution platform.

Flexrotor offers a small footprint, more than 30h of endurance and outsized capacity all to enable enhanced shipboard operations.

The aircraft carries multi-INT payloads including advanced day and night telescopic and wide-area imaging, laser illuminator and designator, maritime wide-area search and identification and other options.

The endurance range is 14-32h depending on the payload and the aircraft flew over 32h with a 1.5kg payload during testing, setting a new VTOL endurance mark.

Two operators can assemble the aircraft in 20 minutes and it does not require launch or assembly equipment.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Flexrotor is aimed for observation, monitoring, intelligence gathering, communications relay, surveillance, reconnaissance, security and scientific data collection.

