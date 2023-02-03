Sweden to extend capacity for Gripen fighter jet engine support

To secure development and maintenance of RM12 and RM16 turbofans powering JAS 39 Gripen variants, the Swedish Armed Forces are investing in renovation and new construction at the GKN Aerospace engine test facility in Trollhättan, Sweden.

GKN Aerospace already supports and maintains the RM12 engine, and is building the same capability for the RM16 fitted to the Gripen E. The RM16 is a variant of the General Electric F414. The test facility in Trollhättan can replicate the same conditions that an engine is exposed to when flying at supersonic speeds.

GKN Aerospace is OEM and type certificate holder for the RM12 engine used on the Gripen C/D.

Related Articles

GKN Aerospace to provide F135 engine components

Saab reveals first Meteor live-fire test for Gripen E fighter jet

Brazil becomes first 4th gen plus jet operator in South America

Stefan Oscarsson, VP government and space programmes at GKN Aerospace, said: 'This investment secures our ability to support the armed forces for the long term. It enhances our offer for both current and future aircraft engine systems and we are extremely proud of our role in the Gripen platform.'

Shephard Defence Insight lists Sweden as operating 95 RM12-powered C/D model Gripens with an out-of-service date of 2035, and is taking delivery of 60 RM16-powered Gripen E/Fs with an out-of-service date of 2050.