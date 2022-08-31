Saab reveals first Meteor live-fire test for Gripen E fighter jet

Saab has announced it successfully test-fired the Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) from a Gripen E fighter jet for the first time.

The event occurred at the FMV Vidsel test range in northern Sweden around the end of May or beginning of June 2022, and saw the weapon launched from an altitude of approximately 16,500ft and striking a target as planned.

‘From a design and development perspective this is an absolutely perfect example of how we work together with the customer because this missile shot caters to industry needs in terms of test points, FMV’s need in terms of validation