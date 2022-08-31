To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab reveals first Meteor live-fire test for Gripen E fighter jet

31st August 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Tim Martin in Stockholm

A Saab Gripen E fighter jet launches the Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile over Vidsel, Sweden. (Photo: Saab)

Saab has achieved a new weapons milestone on the Gripen E fighter programme.

Saab has announced it successfully test-fired the Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) from a Gripen E fighter jet for the first time.

The event occurred at the FMV Vidsel test range in northern Sweden around the end of May or beginning of June 2022, and saw the weapon launched from an altitude of approximately 16,500ft and striking a target as planned.

‘From a design and development perspective this is an absolutely perfect example of how we work together with the customer because this missile shot caters to industry needs in terms of test points, FMV’s need in terms of validation

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Editor, Air for Shephard Media, based in London. 

Tim has experience writing and …

Read full bio

