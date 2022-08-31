Saab reveals first Meteor live-fire test for Gripen E fighter jet
Saab has announced it successfully test-fired the Meteor Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) from a Gripen E fighter jet for the first time.
The event occurred at the FMV Vidsel test range in northern Sweden around the end of May or beginning of June 2022, and saw the weapon launched from an altitude of approximately 16,500ft and striking a target as planned.
‘From a design and development perspective this is an absolutely perfect example of how we work together with the customer because this missile shot caters to industry needs in terms of test points, FMV’s need in terms of validation
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
D&S 2022: Thai-Chinese joint venture unveils DP 20-A UCAV
Although wearing a new name, Beihang showed its BZK-005 UCAV at Defense & Security 2022 in Bangkok.
-
An Australian deal for 40 Black Hawks draws closer
Unhappy with its MRH90 fleet, the Australian Army will replace them with US-built Black Hawks.
-
Philippines ponders SAR helicopters, and Chinooks instead of Mi-171s
In some areas, the rotary-winged fleet of the Philippine military has progressed, but in others, it has stagnated or even reversed.
-
Korean Air to develop a loyal wingman for ROKAF
South Korea is joining the loyal wingman bandwagon, with a domestic company contracted to produce a detailed design for a new UAV.
-
RNZAF’s first P-8A achieves maiden flight
New Zealand's first Poseidon is on track for delivery before the end of 2022.