Gripen campaign losses leave Saab questioning Swedish government support

Micael Johansson, CEO at Saab, has criticised the Swedish government for not doing more to help the manufacturer secure new Gripen E/F fighter jet export contracts.

After losing out primarily to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fifth-generation aircraft on multiple occasions since 2014 when Saab secured a Gripen contract with Brazil, Johansson said during a 26 August press briefing that he was 'frustrated' by a lack of orders.

‘The thing I can say is that this is not about the company or the system we develop and manufacture, but [if decisions had been made] on a completely level playing field in terms of not