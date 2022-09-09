To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India approves more capable LCA Mk2 fighter

9th September 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

A scale model of a Light Combat Aircraft Mk2, with HAL responsible for its design and production. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

HAL will design and develop the ultimate version of the Tejas - the Mk2 - for the Indian Air Force.

A green light for India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2 – supported by an allocation of $1.4 billion for developing prototypes, testing and certification – officially sets the ball rolling for a long and challenging development.

The initial requirement will be for six squadrons for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Inching towards the Rafale’s capability level, the LCA Mk2 ‘is a different beast compared to the LCA Mk1,’ said a military observer.

The aircraft has a higher-thrust F414 engine, but will have to go through years of trials, with the prototype only ready by 2027 at the earliest. Series production

