India approves more capable LCA Mk2 fighter

A green light for India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2 – supported by an allocation of $1.4 billion for developing prototypes, testing and certification – officially sets the ball rolling for a long and challenging development.

The initial requirement will be for six squadrons for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Inching towards the Rafale’s capability level, the LCA Mk2 ‘is a different beast compared to the LCA Mk1,’ said a military observer.

The aircraft has a higher-thrust F414 engine, but will have to go through years of trials, with the prototype only ready by 2027 at the earliest. Series production