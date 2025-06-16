Spanish Army’s VAMTAC drone acquisition progresses ongoing UAV investment

Over the last six months, the Spanish Army has signalled its intent to invest heavily in advanced technology which include a range of micro, mini and small UAS – emphasised most recently by its VAMTAC programme procurement for micro UAS.

The equipment acquisition also feeds into its ongoing Fuerza 35 project – a Spanish Army initiative to maintain an effective, flexible fighting force and provide its soldiers with technologically advanced equipment.

The project was updated in 2024 to reflect the learnings gained from the Russo-Ukranian war, which highlighted UAVs importance on the battlefield.

The project has been set a deadline of