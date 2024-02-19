Singapore Airshow 2024: Pratt extends Singapore engine site

Pratt & Whitney has officially opened the expansion of its Singapore-based engine centre Eagle Services Asia (ESA).

With the added space, new technologies have also been added to EAS, which included fully automated high-pressure compressor rotor stacking and additional robotic inspection. Both the newly opened and the previously running sites integrate automation and machine learning to increase efficiency, RTX’s Pratt said.

“This expansion demonstrates our commitment to building industrial capacity by continuing to invest in our strategic sites around the world to support our customers,” said Shang Meleschi, VP of aftermarket operations for Asia-Pacific and Turkey at Pratt & Whitney.

ESA, a joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and Pratt & Whitney, is a member of the Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO network. Since introducing GTF MRO capability in 2019, the facility has already completed more than 500 GTF engine overhauls, Pratt claimed.

The company announced three GTF MRO facility expansions and six shop activations to support the growing GTF fleet in 2023. By 2025, the engine maker said it expected to have 19 active GTF MRO shops worldwide.

