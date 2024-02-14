Singapore Airshow 2024: Pratt & Whitney to continue South Korean F-15 and F-16 engine sustainment

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney has been awarded an F100 engine performance-based logistics (PBL) sustainment contract to continue the maintenance of the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) F-15 Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons.

The US$355 million PBL has marked the third consecutive deal awarded to Pratt by South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) since 2012.

“For just over a decade, we have worked with DAPA on these performance-based logistics contracts to establish a more strategic sustainment solution for the ROKAF fighter fleet,” said Chris Johnson, VP of fighter and mobility programmes at Pratt & Whitney. “These contracts are a win-win for both customers and industry because they offer more efficient affordability and availability.”

South Korea signed a $4.4 billion contract for 40 F-15Ks in 2002, beating out European options. The ROKAF operates a total of 180 F-16C/D aircraft and was the second air force to fly the model. South Korea has both Block 30 and Block 52 aircraft (locally designated KF-16) in its inventory and is the fifth country with an F-16 production line.