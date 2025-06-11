Saab and Helsing hail world-first as Gripen E aircraft flies with ‘Centaur’ AI agent
Saab and Helsing have completed a major milestone as part of its ‘Project Beyond’ efforts to put AI in the cockpit of a Gripen E aircraft, pitting a real fighter pilot against an AI-integrated Gripen E aircraft.
The companies revealed the breakthrough on 10 June and disclosed that they had completed three successful flights between 28 May and 3 June.
The first two were conducted via a simulator, while the third flight put Helsing’s AI agent ‘Centaur’ in a Gripen E – which executed autonomous commands that were followed by a pilot – against a human piloted Gripen D aircraft
