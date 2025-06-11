To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Saab and Helsing hail world-first as Gripen E aircraft flies with ‘Centaur’ AI agent

Saab and Helsing hail world-first as Gripen E aircraft flies with ‘Centaur’ AI agent

11th June 2025 - 11:02 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The Centaur AI agent was integrated into a Gripen E aircraft with the latest version of software. (Photo: Saab)

The flights, which pitted an AI-integrated Gripen E against a Gripen D in a Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat scenario, marks a major milestone for Saab’s Project Beyond which looks to modernise the Gripen E platform.

Saab and Helsing have completed a major milestone as part of its ‘Project Beyond’ efforts to put AI in the cockpit of a Gripen E aircraft, pitting a real fighter pilot against an AI-integrated Gripen E aircraft.

The companies revealed the breakthrough on 10 June and disclosed that they had completed three successful flights between 28 May and 3 June.

The first two were conducted via a simulator, while the third flight put Helsing’s AI agent ‘Centaur’ in a Gripen E – which executed autonomous commands that were followed by a pilot – against a human piloted Gripen D aircraft

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2025

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us