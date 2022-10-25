Raytheon advances development of a solution for the US Army’s TITAN programme
After being selected for development and integration of a Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) prototype system, Raytheon company is now working on providing the US Army with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
The company has reached the second stage of the prototyping phase and is currently working on software development to gather information from multiple sensors from space, high-altitude, aerial and terrestrial layers.
TITAN is intended to be the US Army’s next-generation expeditionary, manoeuvrable ISR ground station enabled by AI and ML to process sensor data.
It will provide intelligence support to targeting and situational awareness
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
infiniDome unveils latest iteration of anti-jamming technology for drones
Israeli company infiniDome has released a new anti-jamming system for GPS-guided platforms. GPSdome 2 is a small-form-factor device intended for use on small/medium UAS and loitering munitions.
-
Euronaval 2022: AI with Cyclope accelerates maritime target identification and tracking, says HGH
The combination of AI and video analytics should enable more rapid target detection.
-
AUSA 2022: Systel introduces Kite-Strike II fully rugged AI mission computer
The SWaP-optimised Kite-Strike II can be used in AI-powered autonomous platforms or with sensor ingest/data fusions and vehicle/force protection systems.
-
Saab to make more Sea Giraffes for US Coast Guard cutters
Saab is producing additional Sea Giraffe multimode radars for the US Coast Guard
-
Hornets, Super Hornets and Growlers to receive retrofitted data transfer units, video recorders
F/A-18C/D/E/F fighters and EA-18G aircraft will gain retrofitted avionics under new contract from US Navy.
-
Drone Guard: The Complete C-sUAV Solution (Sponsored)
The proliferation of small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (sUAV), whether specifically designed and equipped for military use, or adaptations of readily available commercial models, places a heavy burden on those responsible for countering them.