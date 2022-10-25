To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon advances development of a solution for the US Army’s TITAN programme

25th October 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

TITAN is intended to be the US Army’s next-generation ISR ground station. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon has reached the second stage of the TITAN prototyping phase and is working on software development to gather information from multiple sensors.

After being selected for development and integration of a Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) prototype system, Raytheon company is now working on providing the US Army with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The company has reached the second stage of the prototyping phase and is currently working on software development to gather information from multiple sensors from space, high-altitude, aerial and terrestrial layers.

TITAN is intended to be the US Army’s next-generation expeditionary, manoeuvrable ISR ground station enabled by AI and ML to process sensor data.

It will provide intelligence support to targeting and situational awareness

