Navy Multiband Terminal production continues with new order

Raytheon to make more SATCOM terminals for USN.

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems is to produce an undisclosed number of additional units under the Navy Multiband Terminal (NMT) SATCOM programme, the DoD announced on 26 January.

Work on a $19.95 million contract modification from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command is expected to be completed in May 2022 ...