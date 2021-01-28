Digital Battlespace

Navy Multiband Terminal production continues with new order

28th January 2021 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Raytheon to make more SATCOM terminals for USN.

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems is to produce an undisclosed number of additional units under the Navy Multiband Terminal (NMT) SATCOM programme, the DoD announced on 26 January.

Work on a $19.95 million contract modification from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command is expected to be completed in May 2022 ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace