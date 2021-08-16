USAF spends big on airborne AEHF terminals

USN orders EW simulation pods
DLQ-9 pods and associated equipment will support work by the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division on EW threat simulation.
Raytheon has received a ten-year, $960 million IDIQ contract from the USAF Nuclear Weapons Center to support Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) radiation-hardened SATCOM terminals aboard aircraft.
Services include interim contractor support, contractor logistics support, terminal depot activation, terminal hardware/software procurement and studies associated with support of AEHF terminals.
Raytheon provides protected AEHF terminals for the USAF, US Army and USN, with more than 500 systems in service.
The company obtained a $442.3 million contract in mid-January 2020 under the Force Element Terminal (FET) programme, to install AEHF terminals aboard USAF B-52 strategic bombers and RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft.
Both aircraft types are switching from the Military Strategic Tactical Relay satellite constellation to AEHF.
Important data encryption elements are falling into place in the Brazilian Air Force IFF programme.
Canada and the US commit to invest in technologies and systems to overhaul NORAD.
Next steps for Israel's CH-53K King Stallion order are likely to include a final fleet number being confirmed by negotiating parties.
Turkish military aircraft ambitions remain undimmed despite ongoing US sanctions.
A demonstration last month in the US explored steps towards more sophisticated autonomous missions for unmanned aircraft.