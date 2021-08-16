USAF spends big on airborne AEHF terminals

A USAF RC-135 Rivet Joint lands at RAF Mildenhall on 18 April 2019. (Photo: USAF/Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

Raytheon to support radiation-hardened SATCOM terminals on B-52s and RC-135s.

Raytheon has received a ten-year, $960 million IDIQ contract from the USAF Nuclear Weapons Center to support Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) radiation-hardened SATCOM terminals aboard aircraft.

Services include interim contractor support, contractor logistics support, terminal depot activation, terminal hardware/software procurement and studies associated with support of AEHF terminals.

Raytheon provides protected AEHF terminals for the USAF, US Army and USN, with more than 500 systems in service.

The company obtained a $442.3 million contract in mid-January 2020 under the Force Element Terminal (FET) programme, to install AEHF terminals aboard USAF B-52 strategic bombers and RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft.

Both aircraft types are switching from the Military Strategic Tactical Relay satellite constellation to AEHF.