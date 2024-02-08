Poland buys air and surface radar systems for $1.2 billion

The US has approved a possible US$1.2 billion FMS to Poland for Airspace and Surface Radar Reconnaissance (ASRR) aerostat systems.

Poland has requested an undisclosed number of ASRR systems, airborne early warning (AEW) radars with Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF) capability, electronic sensor systems and other related equipment.

“The proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the US State Department said.

Principal contractors of the deal will be Raytheon Intelligence and Space and Avantus Federal, a wholly owned subsidiary of QinetiQ.

“The negotiations will soon be completed, and the contract signed,” Paweł Bejda, Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence noted in a post on X. “Once the new systems are delivered by [Polish Armed Forces], sky monitoring will reach a completely new level.”

Poland has significantly increased its defence spending since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Major procurements included armed Black Hawk and Apache attack helicopters, long-range air defence systems, HIMARS for $10 billion and various land platforms.