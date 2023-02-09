Poland approved for potential $10 billion HIMARS purchase

Poland has taken a step closer to a possible purchase of around 500 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers worth an estimated $10 billion after the proposed deal received US State Department Approval.

The purchase is part of a defence spending spree by Warsaw following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, of which artillery has been a critical component.

HIMARS has seen a swell of interest following its success on the battlefields of Eastern Ukraine after the US donated systems to Kyiv.

Commenting on the proposal, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said: ‘The great reinforcement of the Polish artillery