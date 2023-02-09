To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Poland approved for potential $10 billion HIMARS purchase

9th February 2023 - 09:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

US marines fire rockets from a HIMARS system during an exercise. (Photo: US DoD)

Poland plans to field a massive fleet of over 500 rocket artillery systems, including the US HIMARS and South Korean Chunmoo.

Poland has taken a step closer to a possible purchase of around 500 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers worth an estimated $10 billion after the proposed deal received US State Department Approval.

The purchase is part of a defence spending spree by Warsaw following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, of which artillery has been a critical component.

HIMARS has seen a swell of interest following its success on the battlefields of Eastern Ukraine after the US donated systems to Kyiv.

Commenting on the proposal, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said: ‘The great reinforcement of the Polish artillery

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us