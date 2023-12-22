Poland places $381 million order for Jelcz tracks
Poland’s PGZ-WWR consortium will supply 198 Jelcz vehicles for K239 Chunmoo (HOMAR-K) self-propelled rocket launchers and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) systems under a PLN1.5 billion (US$381 million) contract signed on 21 December.
The contract marked a continuation of a deal signed one year ago for 59 special chassis and ammunition vehicles manufactured by Jelcz which will serve as carriers for both the K239 launchers purchased from South Korea and the HIMARS from the US.
The second contract will provide for the delivery of 198 Jelcz 8x8 special chassis for integration with the LM K-MRLS multiple rocket launch system (MRLS) modules. The total number of chassis will consist of 90 TS K-MRLS T45 P882.57 and 108 TS K-MRLS T85 883.57.
Work by the PGZ-WWR consortium will also include the integration of domestic components with foreign equipment and the establishment of the potential for their repair and service in the life cycle of these products.
Sebastian Chwałek, president of the PGZ management board, said the experience in executing the first contract would support the new effort.
‘The experience gained from the pace and manner of delivery under the first executive agreement concluded between the PGZ-WWR consortium and the Polish Armament Agency has shown that we are able to carry out this task together,’ Chwatek said.
‘The model of integration of the Polish special chassis with the launchers of both contractors, developed in cooperation with our American and South Korean partners, is a unique solution.’
