Poland signs $782.5 million deal for long-range air defence radars

Poland has announced plans to buy 24 mobile P-18PL long-range radar air defence systems under a PLN3.1 billion (US$782.5 million) deal signed with PGZ-NAREW consortium on 19 December.

Key to the system will be its ability to integrate with the NAREW short-range and Wisła medium-range air defence systems, as well as other C2 systems used by the country’s army and air force.

Each P-18PL system will consist of the WA-18 vehicle with antenna, JZ-18T power supply unit and the WW-18 C2 vehicle. The system successfully completed its qualification tests in December 2022 and delivery will be expected to be completed by 2035.