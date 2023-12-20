To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Poland signs $782.5 million deal for long-range air defence radars

20th December 2023 - 09:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Poland has ordered 24 P-18PL long-range air defence systems. (Photo: Polish MoD)

Poland has been investing heavily in new defence equipment including billions-of-dollars in air defence systems such as P-18PL, NAREW and Wisła to provide multi-tier coverage, as well as in in C2 systems.

Poland has announced plans to buy 24 mobile P-18PL long-range radar air defence systems under a PLN3.1 billion (US$782.5 million) deal signed with PGZ-NAREW consortium on 19 December.

Key to the system will be its ability to integrate with the NAREW short-range and Wisła medium-range air defence systems, as well as other C2 systems used by the country’s army and air force.

Each P-18PL system will consist of the WA-18 vehicle with antenna, JZ-18T power supply unit and the WW-18 C2 vehicle. The system successfully completed its qualification tests in December 2022 and delivery will be expected to be completed by 2035.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us