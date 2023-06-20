To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Paris Air Show: NATO strengthens German air defence with Leonardo radar order

Paris Air Show: NATO strengthens German air defence with Leonardo radar order

20th June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

In addition to delivering a new RAT 31 system to Germany, Leonardo will upgrade two in-service radars. (Photo: Leonardo)

NATO has ordered a third Leonardo RAT 31 DL/M deployable air defence radar for operation by the German Air Force.

Leonardo has been awarded a contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for supply of a new RAT 31 DL/M long-range deployable air defence radar for use by the German Air Force. 

This will be the third such system in German service, with two in operation since the early 2010s. The agreement also covers technological upgrade of these older radars, plus logistics, training and operational induction support.

The deal marks the first time since the 1990s that NSPA has acquired a complete radar system.

The RAT31 DL/M is an L-band solid-state 3D surveillance radar, designed to protect large portions of territory.

