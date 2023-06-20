Paris Air Show: NATO strengthens German air defence with Leonardo radar order

Leonardo has been awarded a contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for supply of a new RAT 31 DL/M long-range deployable air defence radar for use by the German Air Force.

This will be the third such system in German service, with two in operation since the early 2010s. The agreement also covers technological upgrade of these older radars, plus logistics, training and operational induction support.

The deal marks the first time since the 1990s that NSPA has acquired a complete radar system.

The RAT31 DL/M is an L-band solid-state 3D surveillance radar, designed to protect large portions of territory.