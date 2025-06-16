Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI unveils the PELE air-launched UAV

Get access to four free articles per month, as well as our Decisive Edge Newsletters and Daily News Bulletin.

Forgot your password? Reset by clicking here

Passwords do not match

Last Name

First Name

Confirm your account

Please enter the four-digit pin below that has been emailed to you.

Didn't receive the pin yet? Resend the email

[[ isSubmitting ? 'Confirming...' : 'Confirm' ]]

This pin expires in 20 minutes.