Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI unveils the PELE air-launched UAV

16th June 2025 - 16:50 GMT | by Lucy Powell, Matty Todhunter in Paris, France

Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of powerful natural forces in the Pacific, has inspired the aircraft (Photo: GA-ASI)

The air-launched PELE has been designed to extend the sensing capabilities of the MQ-9B and its user service through various payloads.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has unveiled the Precision Exportable Launch Effect (PELE) at the Paris Air Show 2025.

The small UAV has been designed to extend the sensing capabilities of a mothership aircraft; as such, it can be fitted with an onboard electro-optical infrared sensor for full-motion video. It can also host other sensors and features an internal stowage.

The attrition-tolerant aircraft is designed to be used in contested airspace, assessing a hostile force’s order of battle or detecting and precisely geo-locating anti-air systems. It has an 11-foot wingspan, 9-foot length and an MTOW of 250lbs. It is powered

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter.

Read full bio
Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Senior UAS Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight.

Read full bio

