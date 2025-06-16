Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI unveils the PELE air-launched UAV
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has unveiled the Precision Exportable Launch Effect (PELE) at the Paris Air Show 2025.
The small UAV has been designed to extend the sensing capabilities of a mothership aircraft; as such, it can be fitted with an onboard electro-optical infrared sensor for full-motion video. It can also host other sensors and features an internal stowage.
The attrition-tolerant aircraft is designed to be used in contested airspace, assessing a hostile force’s order of battle or detecting and precisely geo-locating anti-air systems. It has an 11-foot wingspan, 9-foot length and an MTOW of 250lbs. It is powered
