Over 3,000 Russian drones destroyed to date, claims Ukrainian MoD
Figures released on 30 May by the Ukraine MoD show that Kyiv’s troops appear to have been efficient in neutralising aerial threats and have downed 3,092 Russian drones.
The list of Moscow’s damaged and captured equipment includes operational and tactical UAVs that were destroyed since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022.
The number is much higher than the total recorded by to open-source intelligence website Oryx, which notes that Moscow has lost 232 ISR and combat drones.
Oryx’s list shows that Putin’s troops have lost Iranian Mohajer-6 and Russian-made Forpost, Korsar, Orion and Orlan-10 combat UAVs.
More from Air Warfare
-
First C-40A transport aircraft arrive for US Marine Corps
The second US Marine Corps C-40A aircraft is scheduled for delivery in early autumn 2023.
-
Why the Philippines is still awaiting long-range patrol aircraft after a decade
It is believed that the Philippine Air Force has selected an Israeli solution for its maritime patrol aircraft programme.
-
General Atomics empowers US Army MDO demo with Gray Eagle
In support of the US Army, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) has integrated and tested new capabilities on the Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) as part of an effort to modernise the UAS for multi-domain operations (MDO).
-
Malaysia orders ATR 72 MPA aircraft from Leonardo
Leonardo has scored a hard-won contract to supply maritime patrol aircraft to Malaysia.