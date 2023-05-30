To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Over 3,000 Russian drones destroyed to date, claims Ukrainian MoD

30th May 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansa City

A reconnaissance drone shot down by Ukraine forces. (Photo: Ukraine Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security)

The list of Moscow’s damaged and captured equipment released by Kyiv on 30 May includes operational and tactical UAVs.

Figures released on 30 May by the Ukraine MoD show that Kyiv’s troops appear to have been efficient in neutralising aerial threats and have downed 3,092 Russian drones.

The list of Moscow’s damaged and captured equipment includes operational and tactical UAVs that were destroyed since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022.

The number is much higher than the total recorded by to open-source intelligence website Oryx, which notes that Moscow has lost 232 ISR and combat drones.

Oryx’s list shows that Putin’s troops have lost Iranian Mohajer-6 and Russian-made Forpost, Korsar, Orion and Orlan-10 combat UAVs.

