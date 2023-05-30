Over 3,000 Russian drones destroyed to date, claims Ukrainian MoD

Figures released on 30 May by the Ukraine MoD show that Kyiv’s troops appear to have been efficient in neutralising aerial threats and have downed 3,092 Russian drones.

The list of Moscow’s damaged and captured equipment includes operational and tactical UAVs that were destroyed since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022.

The number is much higher than the total recorded by to open-source intelligence website Oryx, which notes that Moscow has lost 232 ISR and combat drones.

Oryx’s list shows that Putin’s troops have lost Iranian Mohajer-6 and Russian-made Forpost, Korsar, Orion and Orlan-10 combat UAVs.

