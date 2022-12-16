Russia responds provocatively as Ukrainian allies scramble to send air defence systems

France and Italy have taken the decision to send the SAMP/T (Surface-to-Air Missile Platform/Terrain) air defence system to Ukraine. Italy will deliver one of its systems, although the deal required the approval of France as it was jointly developed by the two nations.

Developed by MBDA and Thales under the Eurosam joint venture, the SAMP/T is an autonomous, self-propelled missile system which uses the Aster 30 missile, a member of Eurosam's Aster family.

Aster 30 is designed to defeat aircraft, UAVs, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles at ranges of up to 120km.

