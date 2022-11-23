Russia developing home-grown Switchblade equivalent, footage suggests

Evidence has emerged of what a Russian group of military advisers claims is the country’s equivalent of the AeroVironment Switchblade 300 loitering munition undergoing test flights for Donbas militias.

On November 17, a video was posted on social media by Dmitry Rogozin, head of a Russian military adviser unit calling itself the ‘Tsar’s Wolves', in which he alleged to be testing a new kamikaze drone that could compete with the US Switchblade 300.

In the footage, it is seen deployed via a single-tube launcher and from an uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV). It is notable that different segments seem to have been