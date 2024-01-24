Leonardo’s AW149 and AW169M beat Airbus, Bell and Lockheed in North Macedonia
The North Macedonian MoD has selected Leonardo helicopters over the competing Airbus, Bell and Lockheed Martin platforms to replace the country’s Soviet-era aircraft.
During a national TV appearance on 22 January, Macedonia defence minister Slavjanka Petrovska announced the €330 million (US$359 million) contract.
Other platforms competing for the Balkan country’s helicopter programme were the Airbus H145M and H222M, the Bell 412M and the Lockheed Martin S-70 Black Hawk. The selection was made on the grounds of completeness, pricing and the logistics and maintenance systems of the aircraft, Petrovska explained.
Another Leonardo platform, the AW139, has been expected to beat H175
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Northrop and Mitsubishi partner to enhance Japan’s air and missile defence network
The partnership between Northrop Grumann and Japan's Mitsubishi Electric will set out to integrate advanced solutions facilitating seamless sharing of target information among the Japanese Army.
-
Saab signs US$190 million GlobalEye contract with UAE
The UAE has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Saab to ensure its GlobalEye solution remains mission-ready.
-
Taiwan to widen seven air force runways
By widening seven military runways, the East Asian island’s Ministry of National Defense has anticipated Chinese missile strikes and will increase its air force’s ability to counterstrike.
-
Second known test flight of B-21 confirmed by US Air Force
US Air Force awarded the B-21 Engineering and Manufacturing Development contract to Northrop Grumman in 2015. The design was unveiled to the public in February 2016 under the LRS-B programme and has been scheduled to enter service within the next few years.
-
US Air Force F-16s fitted with IVEWS set to take to the skies in 2024
Flight testing with the Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite should start before the end of the first quarter of 2024.