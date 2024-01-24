Leonardo’s AW149 and AW169M beat Airbus, Bell and Lockheed in North Macedonia

The North Macedonian MoD has selected Leonardo helicopters over the competing Airbus, Bell and Lockheed Martin platforms to replace the country’s Soviet-era aircraft.

During a national TV appearance on 22 January, Macedonia defence minister Slavjanka Petrovska announced the €330 million (US$359 million) contract.

Other platforms competing for the Balkan country’s helicopter programme were the Airbus H145M and H222M, the Bell 412M and the Lockheed Martin S-70 Black Hawk. The selection was made on the grounds of completeness, pricing and the logistics and maintenance systems of the aircraft, Petrovska explained.

Another Leonardo platform, the AW139, has been expected to beat H175