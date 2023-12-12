To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Greece favours Leonardo AW139 over Black Hawk and H175 as Super Puma replacement

Greece favours Leonardo AW139 over Black Hawk and H175 as Super Puma replacement

12th December 2023 - 15:43 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The AW139 features self-protection equipment, heavy-duty landing gear and a digital avionics system integrated with a four-axis digital autopilot. (Photo: Leonardo)

Greece’s air force has said it has been leaning towards the Leonardo AW139 multirole military helicopter as the Super Puma replacement, pending official approval, marking a potential shift in its search and rescue capabilities.

The Hellenic Air Force (HAF) has named the Leonardo AW139 multirole helicopters as the favourable replacement for the 12 H214M/AS332 Super Puma helicopters that have been carrying out search and rescue (SAR) missions.

At the recent Council of Chiefs of General Staff (SAGE), the HAF recommended the acquisition of 14 new AW139 helicopters, with CNN Greece breaking news of the development.

SAGE has yet to approve the procurement, after which the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA) would need to draft the official Letter of Request to Leonardo and the Italian government.

Once an agreement has been reached with

