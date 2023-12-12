Greece favours Leonardo AW139 over Black Hawk and H175 as Super Puma replacement

The Hellenic Air Force (HAF) has named the Leonardo AW139 multirole helicopters as the favourable replacement for the 12 H214M/AS332 Super Puma helicopters that have been carrying out search and rescue (SAR) missions.

At the recent Council of Chiefs of General Staff (SAGE), the HAF recommended the acquisition of 14 new AW139 helicopters, with CNN Greece breaking news of the development.

SAGE has yet to approve the procurement, after which the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA) would need to draft the official Letter of Request to Leonardo and the Italian government.

Once an agreement has been reached with