Optimism remains for GCAP and FCAS future despite programme stumbling blocks

Industry and government officials representing the UK-Japan-Italian Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and the European FCAS programme remain optimistic about progress, despite disputes and lack of concrete further funding announcements still beleaguering both trinational efforts.

As Shephard previously reported, Edgewing signed its first international contract for the GCAP Programme in April 2026. The £686 million (US$908 million) in funding for the design and development contract will last until June 2026 and will go towards design and engineering activities for the sixth-generation aircraft.

A report by the Financial Times on 19 May noted that the UK was preparing for a