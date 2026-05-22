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Optimism remains for GCAP and FCAS future despite programme stumbling blocks

22nd May 2026 - 11:02 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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The UK is still get to disclosed how much it will set aside in funding for the Global Combat Air Programme. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Both sixth-generation combat aircraft programmes are still awaiting major key decisions from respective governments with regards to funding or future direction, but industry and governmental officials remain optimistic of progress going forward.

Industry and government officials representing the UK-Japan-Italian Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and the European FCAS programme remain optimistic about progress, despite disputes and lack of concrete further funding announcements still beleaguering both trinational efforts.

As Shephard previously reported, Edgewing signed its first international contract for the GCAP Programme in April 2026. The £686 million (US$908 million) in funding for the design and development contract will last until June 2026 and will go towards design and engineering activities for the sixth-generation aircraft.

A report by the Financial Times on 19 May noted that the UK was preparing for a

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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