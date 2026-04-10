Canada’s Inkas to complete development of improved M1 MRAP in May

Canadian company Inkas expects to complete an improved version of its M1 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle by the end of May and hold the first dynamic demonstration of the original iteration at Eurosatory in Paris in June.

The company, with a heritage in protected vehicles such as armoured cash transit trucks and VIP cars, unveiled the original version at Milpol in Poland in November 2025. It also displayed the vehicle at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference in January.

The improved version is “90% common with the original version but with a larger cabin to allow it to carry an additional two personnel”, according