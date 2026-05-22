Peru’s air combat modernisation effort opens up $2.5 billion market opportunity
Peru has made headway in recent months in its efforts to modernise and overhaul the capabilities of its armed forces aircraft, with Shephard forecasting a further US$2.5 billion in market opportunities for additional aircraft procurement over the next decade for the country.
Over the past two months, procurement of the F-16 Block 70/72 combat jet and additional platforms to bolster its airlift capabilities, namely Leonardo’s C-27 multi-role tactical airlifter and Beechcraft King Air 360C, has been the culmination of long-held plans. Peru first announced its intent to procure 24 fighter jets in 2024 for $3.5 billion.
In April 2026, the
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