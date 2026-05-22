Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Peru’s air combat modernisation effort opens up $2.5 billion market opportunity

Peru’s air combat modernisation effort opens up $2.5 billion market opportunity

22nd May 2026 - 15:15 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Peru recently confirmed its acquisition of a fifth Leonardo C-27J aircraft. (Photo: Leonardo)

The latest purchase of F-16V combat aircraft comes as the country presses ahead with its long-held plans to modernise its air combat capabilities and invest in the replacement of ageing Russian aircraft.

Peru has made headway in recent months in its efforts to modernise and overhaul the capabilities of its armed forces aircraft, with Shephard forecasting a further US$2.5 billion in market opportunities for additional aircraft procurement over the next decade for the country.

Over the past two months, procurement of the F-16 Block 70/72 combat jet and additional platforms to bolster its airlift capabilities, namely Leonardo’s C-27 multi-role tactical airlifter and Beechcraft King Air 360C, has been the culmination of long-held plans. Peru first announced its intent to procure 24 fighter jets in 2024 for $3.5 billion.

In April 2026, the

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Country-focused updates

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us