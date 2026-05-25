How defence sovereignty is driving middle power jet programmes

As the Trump administration continues to call into question the future of globalisation, governments across the world have increasingly emphasised the importance of strengthening their industrial base and, in turn, their sovereign capabilities. The defence sector has been a focal point of many of these conversations.

With US allies attempting to reduce their reliance on American equipment, various middle powers have sought to fulfil this new commercial gap. Sweden, South Korea and Turkey are currently leading this race with their respective products: the Gripen, the KF-21 and the Kaan fighter jet.

Structural weaknesses

Across the board, however, these programmes face