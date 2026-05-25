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How defence sovereignty is driving middle power jet programmes

25th May 2026 - 10:26 GMT | by Isolde Hatgis-Kessell in London, UK

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The Saab JAS 39E/F Gripen is a multirole fighter aircraft developed from earlier Gripen models and the Gripen NG. (Photo: Saab)

While moving away from US-made equipment towards home-grown options is a rising preference for some countries, there are multiple hurdles to overcome to compete with the US’s expansive global footprint and dominance.

As the Trump administration continues to call into question the future of globalisation, governments across the world have increasingly emphasised the importance of strengthening their industrial base and, in turn, their sovereign capabilities. The defence sector has been a focal point of many of these conversations.

With US allies attempting to reduce their reliance on American equipment, various middle powers have sought to fulfil this new commercial gap. Sweden, South Korea and Turkey are currently leading this race with their respective products: the Gripen, the KF-21 and the Kaan fighter jet.

Structural weaknesses

Across the board, however, these programmes face

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Isolde Hatgis-Kessell

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Isolde Hatgis-Kessell

Isolde Hatgis-Kessell is the Air Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight. Isolde holds a bachelor's …

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