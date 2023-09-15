MQ-4C Triton UAS reaches initial operational capability with US Navy
Northrop Grumman's multi-intelligence MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aircraft has achieved a declaration of initial IOC by the USN.
Since achieving early operational capability in May 2020, the navy's Pacific Fleet has employed Triton in the US Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility conducting maritime and reconnaissance missions.
Northrop Grumman has delivered five multi-intelligence Triton aircraft to the navy, with the latest delivered in June 2023.
Related Articles
USN orders two more MQ-4C Tritons from Northrop Grumman
Japan receives its full complement of Global Hawks
US to increase investment in deterrence in the Indo-Pacific theatre
Rho Cauley Bruner, director, Triton programme, at Northrop Grumman said: 'Triton has proven to be invaluable for the maritime patrol and reconnaissance mission in the Indo-Pacific. Now that the system has achieved initial operating capability, commanders will be able to fully leverage Triton’s powerful sensor suite to detect and deter potential adversaries around the world.'
In its multi-intelligence configuration, the MQ-4C features a 360-degree AESA maritime radar, full-motion EO/IR video streaming, and an upgraded ZLA-1(v2) ELINT sensor and a new SIGINT sensor based on those used on the crewed EP-3E.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the USN has ordered a total of 65 MQ-4Cs, and based on the navy's FY2022 budget request, the flyaway unit cost of a Triton is $141.8 million.
More from Air Warfare
-
Ukraine lessons: is bringing an attack helicopter to a missile fight too dangerous?
According to multiple OSINT sources, Russian forces have lost possibly as many as 200 rotary-wing aircraft since February 2022. Some of these occurred in early high-profile operations, but most have been attrition casualties during the ongoing fighting. Shepard analyses the nature of these losses, and what lessons NATO attack helicopter operators should draw.
-
F-35 Lightning II: key facts about the world's most popular fifth-generation fighter jet
This growing family of F-35 operators exemplifies the power of collective effort, fostering stronger diplomatic ties and contributing to the evolution of modern aerial warfare on a global scale.
-
South Korea seeks extra F-35A fighters
South Korea is looking for more F-35A fighters to bolster its fleet, as development of the KF-21 Boramae continues apace.
-
Insight: How will the US Navy keep its EA-18G Growler EW aircraft flying until 2046?
The carrier-based EA-18G Growler entered service in 2010 and is intended to remain in service until 2046. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the key operational technologies on the aircraft and the upgrade path needed to keep it flying and effective for another two decades.
-
DSEI 2023: Paramount announces new orders and weapon options for Mwari recon/strike aircraft
Paramount Aerospace Industries has announced additional customer deliveries of its Mwari reconnaissance, surveillance, and strike aircraft, in addition to integration of a weapon management system and command and control base