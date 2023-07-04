To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japan receives its full complement of Global Hawks

4th July 2023 - 09:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The final Japanese Global Hawk Block 30(I) HALE UAV landed in Japan on 30 June. (JASDF)

All three of Japan's Global Hawk HALE UAVs have now come home to roost in the Asian nation.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force's (JASDF) final RQ-4B Block 30(I) Global Hawk arrived at Misawa Air Base in Japan on 30 June.

The arrival of '13-6001' in Japan completes the country's full complement of three Global Hawks. This aircraft had remained in the US at Northrop Grumman's Palmdale facility while two newer aircraft were delivered ahead of it.

The first RQ-4B bearing USAF markings and the serial number' 23-6003' touched down in Japan on 12 March 2022, after a nearly 19-hour transpacific flight. It is unclear when the second Global Hawk reached Japan, as no public announcement was made. However, it

