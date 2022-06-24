To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USN orders two more MQ-4C Tritons from Northrop Grumman

24th June 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

An MQ-4C Triton at Andersen AFB. (Photo: USAF)

The MQ-4C Triton autonomously operated system allows for persistent maritime ISR and is based on the USAF RQ-4B Global Hawk UAS.

The USN has awarded Northrop Grumman a $248 million contract modification to procure two additional LRIP MQ-4C Triton UAS.

According to a US DoD contract notice, the two UAS are being purchased as an addition to the MQ-4C Lot 5 procurement.

The first LRIP MQ-4C Triton configured to meet critical USN ISR requirements was delivered on 1 February to Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

The new contract modification for a further two UAS follows a March contract modification awarded to Northrop Grumman worth $97.31 million to continue MQ-4C Triton development efforts.

The March contract exercised options for continued testing, maintenance, logistics and sustainment for the UAS and mission control and operator training systems.

