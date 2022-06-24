USN orders two more MQ-4C Tritons from Northrop Grumman

The USN has awarded Northrop Grumman a $248 million contract modification to procure two additional LRIP MQ-4C Triton UAS.

According to a US DoD contract notice, the two UAS are being purchased as an addition to the MQ-4C Lot 5 procurement.

The first LRIP MQ-4C Triton configured to meet critical USN ISR requirements was delivered on 1 February to Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

The new contract modification for a further two UAS follows a March contract modification awarded to Northrop Grumman worth $97.31 million to continue MQ-4C Triton development efforts.

The March contract exercised options for continued testing, maintenance, logistics and sustainment for the UAS and mission control and operator training systems.