MBDA's Enforcer missile system gears up for full-scale production for Germany

The MBDA Enforcer portable, shoulder-launched, lightweight, high-precision missile system will be ready to enter the full rate of production for the German Army soon, as the company recently finished the production of the pilot batch.

During an international media visit to the company’s Schrobenhausen facility near Munich on 29 October, MBDA Germany officials shared details of the German programme and future concepts of the Enforcer family.

The system has been pending approval by the Bundeswehr, with the full rate of production set to begin before the end of this year. Initial deliveries of the serial version of the portable weapon system have been planned for