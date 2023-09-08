Poland signs contract for Javelin anti-tank weapon production

Intended to support increasing current and future inventory demand due to regional security concerns in Europe, PGZ and the JJV have signed the MoU to explore the establishment of a final assembly facility and component production capabilities in Poland.

This agreement will stabilise future production of the Javelin system for US forces while providing unique opportunities for Polish industry.

In June 2021, Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces (TDF) completed Javelin operator training and were certified to maintain and operate Javelin, as well as conduct their own training in turn. After completion, the TDF’s newly trained Javelin operators fired missiles during a demonstration in Torun, Poland.

Dave Pantano, JJV vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin programme director said the MoU was the first step towards supply for customers and ‘ensure [Poland] have the deterrence capabilities needed to support their national security'.

Production of Javelin has been boosted by the war in Ukraine, just over the border from Poland, which has placed repeat orders for the system, most recently in July this year but also in April and February and in 2022.

To date, the JJV has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units. Javelin is currently in service with 23 countries. Poland was the first international operator to receive the Javelin F-model variant.