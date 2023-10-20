Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s fleet of armoured vehicles set to get their metal tested

The attack on Israel by Hamas on 7 October was one of the most devastating on the state since at least 1973 and almost immediately led to the launching of air strikes.

It also led to the total mobilisation of Israeli land forces which has included hundreds-of-thousands of reservists. It has also seen a gathering of some of the world’s most advanced MBTs, APCs and other vehicles on its western border with Gaza in preparation for a potential ground invasion.

At the same time Israel has been casting a wary eye towards Lebanon and the Iran-backed forces of Hezbollah.

Most immediately,