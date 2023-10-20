To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s fleet of armoured vehicles set to get their metal tested

Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s fleet of armoured vehicles set to get their metal tested

20th October 2023 - 12:24 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The Namer heavy APC would likely be deployed as part of any invasion of Gaza by Israel.(Photo: IDF)

Israel appears to be set for a ground war in northern Gaza in what the Israeli government argues is an effort to destroy the capability of Hamas to attack Israel. It is an environment the IDF has fought in before and the army’s vehicles will likely have a key role.

The attack on Israel by Hamas on 7 October was one of the most devastating on the state since at least 1973 and almost immediately led to the launching of air strikes.

It also led to the total mobilisation of Israeli land forces which has included hundreds-of-thousands of reservists. It has also seen a gathering of some of the world’s most advanced MBTs, APCs and other vehicles on its western border with Gaza in preparation for a potential ground invasion.

At the same time Israel has been casting a wary eye towards Lebanon and the Iran-backed forces of Hezbollah.

Most immediately,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us