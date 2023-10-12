To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany green-lights Israel’s use of Heron TP combat UAV on Hamas

12th October 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann, Matty Todhunter in London

The Bundestag has spent $161.1 million to arm the Heron TPs with 140 bespoke precision-guided missiles. (Photo: German MoD/Twitter)

The Heron TP UAVs Germany is leasing from Israel's IAI are likely equipped with precision-guided missiles designed for rapid and spatially limited effect against vehicles or positions.

Germany has reportedly given Israel permission to use two of its Heron TP medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) combat UAVs in its counterattack against Hamas.

Germany’s Airbus DS has signed a $600 million leasing agreement with Israeli weapon maker IAI for five Heron TP for the Germany MoD’s use. The contract is for nine years and has options for content expansion, including extending the lease period by a maximum of another three years. The UAVs are currently known to be deployed at the Israeli Palmahim Air Base.

As first reported by Spiegel, on 11 October, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius approved a request

