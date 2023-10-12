Germany green-lights Israel’s use of Heron TP combat UAV on Hamas

Germany has reportedly given Israel permission to use two of its Heron TP medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) combat UAVs in its counterattack against Hamas.

Germany’s Airbus DS has signed a $600 million leasing agreement with Israeli weapon maker IAI for five Heron TP for the Germany MoD’s use. The contract is for nine years and has options for content expansion, including extending the lease period by a maximum of another three years. The UAVs are currently known to be deployed at the Israeli Palmahim Air Base.

As first reported by Spiegel, on 11 October, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius approved a request