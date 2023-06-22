Lockheed calls for ‘forward-looking approach’ on F-35 engine at Paris Air Show

Lockheed Martin thinks the AETP will be needed for future F-35s, considering more demanding capability and performance requirements in an ever-evolving battlespace environment.

The company's executive VP of aeronautics Greg Ulmer told Shephard during an interview that the F-35 will be flying into the 2070s, and he envisions there will be Block 5, 6 and even 7.

‘There will be demand required for more power, more cooling,’ he said. ‘I believe, at some time in the future, there’ll be a requirement from the customer for an AETP performance-related improvement.

‘I also believe it’s not just the engine, but it’s the Power and