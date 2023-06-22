To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Lockheed calls for ‘forward-looking approach’ on F-35 engine at Paris Air Show

Lockheed calls for ‘forward-looking approach’ on F-35 engine at Paris Air Show

22nd June 2023 - 14:26 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Paris

RSS

The Pentagon chose to upgrade to the F-35’s current engines under the Engine Core Upgrade programme, instead of funding a a replacement. (Photo: US DoD)

Lockheed Martin emphasises the need for more power and cooling, suggesting a potential requirement for an Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP) performance-related improvement, a programme that was recently revived by the House Armed Services Committee.

Lockheed Martin thinks the AETP will be needed for future F-35s, considering more demanding capability and performance requirements in an ever-evolving battlespace environment.

The company's executive VP of aeronautics Greg Ulmer told Shephard during an interview that the F-35 will be flying into the 2070s, and he envisions there will be Block 5, 6 and even 7.

‘There will be demand required for more power, more cooling,’ he said. ‘I believe, at some time in the future, there’ll be a requirement from the customer for an AETP performance-related improvement.

‘I also believe it’s not just the engine, but it’s the Power and

Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2023 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us