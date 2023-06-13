To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Lockheed Martin F-35 deliveries at risk as TR-3 testing delays cause setbacks

Lockheed Martin F-35 deliveries at risk as TR-3 testing delays cause setbacks

13th June 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Lockheed Martin will miss the number of F-35 deliveries it expected to complete in 2023. (Photo: US DoD)

Newly produced F-35 fighter jets could be stored while awaiting the completion of a critical avionics upgrade validation by the Pentagon.

A significant number of Lockheed Martin F-35s might be transferred directly from the assembly line to long-term storage in Texas in the coming months due to delays in testing the Tech Refresh 3 (TR-3) upgrade, the Joint Program Office (JPO) has said.

The US DoD will not accept the fifth-generation fighter equipped with the latest avionics upgrade until ongoing testing for the system is completed.

‘Starting later this summer, F-35 aircraft coming off the production line with TR-3 hardware will not be accepted until relevant combat capability is validated in accordance with our users’ expectations,’ JPO spokesman Russ Goemaere was

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us