Lockheed Martin F-35 deliveries at risk as TR-3 testing delays cause setbacks

A significant number of Lockheed Martin F-35s might be transferred directly from the assembly line to long-term storage in Texas in the coming months due to delays in testing the Tech Refresh 3 (TR-3) upgrade, the Joint Program Office (JPO) has said.

The US DoD will not accept the fifth-generation fighter equipped with the latest avionics upgrade until ongoing testing for the system is completed.

‘Starting later this summer, F-35 aircraft coming off the production line with TR-3 hardware will not be accepted until relevant combat capability is validated in accordance with our users’ expectations,’ JPO spokesman Russ Goemaere was