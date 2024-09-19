Kongsberg to invest $110 million to increase production capacities in the US

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace will increase its production capacities in the US as the company expects to receive multi-year orders from the US Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Its plans include a more than US$110 million investment in its facilities and the hiring of 200 additional workers in the coming years.

As part of the expansion strategy, the supplier said it intended to improve and expand its manufacturing capabilities in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in addition to building a new missile production facility in James City County, Virginia.

Speaking to Shephard, Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, explained that it