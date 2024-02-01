US Marine Corps receives production standard ACV-30
The US Marine Corps (USMC) has received the first production representative test vehicle of the new BAE Systems Amphibious Combat Vehicle 30mm Cannon (ACV-30) for testing and evaluation.
The vehicle was the third of type to reach the standard after the ACV Personnel (ACV-P) variant and ACV Command and Control (ACV-C) variants entered full-rate production, with the fourth of the type for the USMC, ACV Recovery (ACV-R), still under design and development contract.
The vehicle has been fitted with a Kongsberg-stabilised, medium-calibre remote turret system, which was designed to provide lethality and protection, as well maintaining capacity for troops and payload while keeping the crew under armour.
BAE Systems claimed that the remote turret had eliminated the space requirement of legacy turreted canon systems and would provide further room to transport troops or mission-essential equipment. It has also reduced weight for improved mobility, the company added.
In January 2024, BAE Systems delivered the first full-rate production ACV-C to the USMC following the two entities entering full-rate production on the ACV programme after a contract had been awarded in December 2020.
The ACV-R will provide direct field support, maintenance and recovery to the ACV family of vehicles, and recently completed phase one of its design process. Production representative test vehicles will be delivered in 2025, according to BAE Systems.
