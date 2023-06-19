Japan develops long-range target observation munition to accompany missiles

On 2 June, the Japanese MoD concluded a JPY22.1 billion ($158.6 million) contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to develop a target observation guided munition.

Work will occur from FY2023-26, and it will carry a sensor, camera and communication device instead of a warhead.

The Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) is busy introducing the enhanced Type 12 anti-ship missile, a hypersonic glide vehicle, a hypersonic cruise missile, the Tomahawk Block V cruise missile and a submarine-launched missile to increase stand-off defensive capabilities. With the arrival of such long-range weapons, the JSDF needs a means of observing distant targets some 1,000-3,000km