  • Japan develops long-range target observation munition to accompany missiles

Japan develops long-range target observation munition to accompany missiles

19th June 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

The JSDF released this image of the developmental target observation munition. (Image: JSDF)

To guide long-range weapons, Japan is developing a new missile with the express purpose of providing observation and targeting data.

On 2 June, the Japanese MoD concluded a JPY22.1 billion ($158.6 million) contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to develop a target observation guided munition.

Work will occur from FY2023-26, and it will carry a sensor, camera and communication device instead of a warhead.

The Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) is busy introducing the enhanced Type 12 anti-ship missile, a hypersonic glide vehicle, a hypersonic cruise missile, the Tomahawk Block V cruise missile and a submarine-launched missile to increase stand-off defensive capabilities. With the arrival of such long-range weapons, the JSDF needs a means of observing distant targets some 1,000-3,000km

Koji Miyake

Author

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake is a Tokyo-based writer.

