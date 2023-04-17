To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Japan’s security circumstances prompt it to introduce longer-range missiles

Japan’s security circumstances prompt it to introduce longer-range missiles

17th April 2023 - 23:44 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

RSS

This is the current Type 12 anti-ship missile launcher, with the missile now being enhanced to improve range and speed. (Photo: Koji Miyake)

With growing threats such as China and North Korean missiles, Japan is developing long-range, standoff missiles to enhance its deterrence posture.

The Japanese MoD announced a JPY378.1 billion ($2.8 billion) contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 11 April, covering several types of long-range missiles.

It includes the development and mass production of the capability-enhanced Type 12 anti-ship missile (12SSM), the production of a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), and the development of a submarine-launched missile.

The improved 12SSM is a significant improvement over the current version, including large deployable main wings, conversion of a jet engine to a turbofan, change in overall shape to reduce radar cross-section, and a data link that connects to GPS satellites and AEW aircraft.

The 12SSM’s maximum

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Koji Miyake

Author

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake is a Tokyo-based writer.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us