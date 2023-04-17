Japan’s security circumstances prompt it to introduce longer-range missiles
The Japanese MoD announced a JPY378.1 billion ($2.8 billion) contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 11 April, covering several types of long-range missiles.
It includes the development and mass production of the capability-enhanced Type 12 anti-ship missile (12SSM), the production of a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), and the development of a submarine-launched missile.
The improved 12SSM is a significant improvement over the current version, including large deployable main wings, conversion of a jet engine to a turbofan, change in overall shape to reduce radar cross-section, and a data link that connects to GPS satellites and AEW aircraft.
The 12SSM’s maximum
