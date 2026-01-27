To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • January Drone Digest: MALE, rotary-wing and loitering munition UAVs dominate early 2026

27th January 2026 - 16:15 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

Shephard Defence Insight estimates that Turkey will spend more than $3 billion to acquire at least 50 Anka-3 UAVs. (Photo: Turkish Aerospace Industries)

The first month of 2026 has seen activity in the MALE, rotary-wing, and loitering munition UAV markets, with significant investments and commitments from Germany, Turkey, the UAE and the US. At the same time, questions over loitering munition performance in Ukraine highlight the growing scrutiny alongside rising demand.

The year has started with a spate of medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) news. Offering long operational endurance, reduced cost and risk to human life, and advanced precision and accuracy, this reflects the growing rate at which militaries are increasingly turning to the capability as part of their investment strategies.

General Atomics announced on 12 January that Germany had acquired eight MQ-9B SeaGuardians through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), with first delivery expected in 2028. Shephard believes this purchase is part of the country’s broader Zielplan Marine 2035+ plan, with the procurement costing an estimated US$1.8 billion.

Turkey

