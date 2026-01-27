January Drone Digest: MALE, rotary-wing and loitering munition UAVs dominate early 2026
The year has started with a spate of medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) news. Offering long operational endurance, reduced cost and risk to human life, and advanced precision and accuracy, this reflects the growing rate at which militaries are increasingly turning to the capability as part of their investment strategies.
General Atomics announced on 12 January that Germany had acquired eight MQ-9B SeaGuardians through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), with first delivery expected in 2028. Shephard believes this purchase is part of the country’s broader Zielplan Marine 2035+ plan, with the procurement costing an estimated US$1.8 billion.
Turkey
More from Air Warfare
-
Airbus Helicopters sees defence portfolio’s “strong momentum” continue into 2026
The aerospace company’s 2025 performance figures revealed significant orders from various European armed forces and a boost in demand for its uncrewed offerings.
-
UK MoD awards investment for full production of RAF’s Eurofighter Typhoon radar upgrade
The contract deal will enable the production and integration of the Eurofighter Typhoon’s new Eurofighter Common Radar System Mk 2 on part of the UK Royal Air Force’s fleet.
-
Bayraktar TB2: The $4.11 billion market success of a cost-effective MALE UAV
The success of the Bayraktar TB2 stems from it fulfilling a niche of providing reasonable capabilities at a low cost, leading to its acquisition by more than 30 countries including many in Africa; but there are reasons to be cautious about its potential future prospects.
-
Podcast: Critical Care episode 7 - Designing sustainment into the future
Sustainment has long been seen as a downstream concern — something to be managed after procurement. But what happens when you flip that mindset?